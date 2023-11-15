The Portland Trail Blazers (2-3) match up with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSOH

Cavaliers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Evan Mobley gets the Cavaliers 19 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (sixth in league).

The Cavaliers are getting 35 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Donovan Mitchell this season.

The Cavaliers are getting 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Max Strus this year.

The Cavaliers are receiving 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Caris LeVert this season.

Isaac Okoro is averaging 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is making 53.8% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe posts 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0 blocks.

Malcolm Brogdon posts 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Deandre Ayton averages 8.3 points, 12 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jerami Grant averages 15 points, 1.7 assists and 4 boards.

Jabari Walker puts up 9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Cavaliers 103 Points Avg. 103.6 108.6 Points Allowed Avg. 108.8 43.3% Field Goal % 42.8% 29.3% Three Point % 33.3%

