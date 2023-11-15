Donovan Mitchell's Cleveland Cavaliers face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mitchell put up 22 points and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 132-120 loss versus the Kings.

In this article we will dive into Mitchell's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 29.5 (-111)

Over 29.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-120)

Over 4.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)

Over 6.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Mitchell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 117.4 points per contest.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers conceded 43.2 rebounds per game last season, 14th in the NBA in that category.

The Trail Blazers were the worst team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 27.

On defense, the Trail Blazers gave up 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last season, 18th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/12/2023 36 26 5 5 2 0 2 11/23/2022 31 34 2 1 6 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.