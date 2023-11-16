How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Arizona Coyotes (7-6-2) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-8-4) -- who've lost six straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Check out the Coyotes-Blue Jackets game on ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS.
Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blue Jackets vs Coyotes Additional Info
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets allow 3.6 goals per game (57 in total), 28th in the league.
- With 44 goals (2.8 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have secured 40.0% of the possible points with a 1-6-3 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Marchenko
|14
|4
|5
|9
|3
|7
|30%
|Zachary Werenski
|14
|1
|8
|9
|3
|6
|-
|Adam Fantilli
|16
|4
|5
|9
|5
|8
|38.8%
|Ivan Provorov
|16
|0
|9
|9
|9
|3
|-
|Boone Jenner
|16
|7
|2
|9
|5
|8
|56.6%
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes rank 13th in goals against, giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- The Coyotes' 50 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that time.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|15
|7
|9
|16
|9
|11
|50%
|Nick Schmaltz
|15
|4
|9
|13
|11
|10
|57.5%
|Matias Maccelli
|15
|2
|9
|11
|11
|5
|-
|Sean Durzi
|15
|5
|6
|11
|13
|3
|-
|Logan Cooley
|15
|1
|10
|11
|5
|5
|41.9%
