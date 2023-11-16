The Arizona Coyotes (7-6-2) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-8-4) -- who've lost six straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Coyotes Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets allow 3.6 goals per game (57 in total), 28th in the league.

With 44 goals (2.8 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have secured 40.0% of the possible points with a 1-6-3 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Marchenko 14 4 5 9 3 7 30% Zachary Werenski 14 1 8 9 3 6 - Adam Fantilli 16 4 5 9 5 8 38.8% Ivan Provorov 16 0 9 9 9 3 - Boone Jenner 16 7 2 9 5 8 56.6%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes rank 13th in goals against, giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Coyotes' 50 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that time.

Coyotes Key Players