The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-8-4) are slightly favored when they host the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-2) on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS. The Blue Jackets are -110 on the moneyline to win, while the Coyotes have -110 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

Arizona has played 10 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

The Blue Jackets have been listed as a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they lost).

The Coyotes have been an underdog in 10 games this season, with three upset wins (30.0%).

Columbus has had moneyline odds of -110 or shorter once this season, and lost.

Arizona has a record of 4-7 in games when oddsmakers list the team at -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 1-6-3 6-4 7-3-0 6.5 2.70 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 1-6-3 2.70 3.50 3 10.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 8-2-0 6.3 3.80 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.80 3.60 10 30.3% Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-9 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.