Player prop bet options for Clayton Keller, Adam Fantilli and others are available when the Arizona Coyotes visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Adam Fantilli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Fantilli has scored four goals (0.3 per game) and put up five assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Columbus offense with nine total points (0.6 per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 10.5%.

Fantilli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 14 0 0 0 4 at Rangers Nov. 12 1 0 1 2 at Red Wings Nov. 11 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 9 0 1 1 0 at Panthers Nov. 6 0 0 0 1

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)

Columbus' Boone Jenner is among the top offensive players on the team with nine total points (seven goals and two assists).

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 14 0 0 0 5 at Rangers Nov. 12 0 0 0 0 at Red Wings Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars Nov. 9 1 0 1 2 at Panthers Nov. 6 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

One of Arizona's top offensive players this season is Keller, who has scored 16 points in 15 games (seven goals and nine assists).

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 14 1 0 1 3 at Predators Nov. 11 1 2 3 5 at Blues Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Kraken Nov. 7 1 1 2 1 vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 0 0 2

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 at Predators Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 at Blues Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 7 0 2 2 2 vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 0 0 2

