Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes on November 16, 2023
Player prop bet options for Clayton Keller, Adam Fantilli and others are available when the Arizona Coyotes visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Additional Info
|Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Prediction
|Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Adam Fantilli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Fantilli has scored four goals (0.3 per game) and put up five assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Columbus offense with nine total points (0.6 per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 10.5%.
Fantilli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Rangers
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Panthers
|Nov. 6
|0
|0
|0
|1
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)
Columbus' Boone Jenner is among the top offensive players on the team with nine total points (seven goals and two assists).
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Rangers
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
One of Arizona's top offensive players this season is Keller, who has scored 16 points in 15 games (seven goals and nine assists).
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 11
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Blues
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blues
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 7
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
