The Columbus Blue Jackets, Boone Jenner among them, play the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. Thinking about a bet on Jenner? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Boone Jenner vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Jenner Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Jenner has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 20:01 on the ice per game.

Jenner has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 16 games played, including multiple goals once.

In six of 16 games this season, Jenner has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Jenner has had an assist twice this year in 16 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Jenner's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

There is a 34.5% chance of Jenner having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Jenner Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 16 Games 2 9 Points 2 7 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

