Will Bryan Rust Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 16?
Should you wager on Bryan Rust to score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Rust stats and insights
- In six of 14 games this season, Rust has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
- Rust has no points on the power play.
- Rust's shooting percentage is 14.6%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 54 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Rust recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:49
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|19:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:53
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|4
|1
|3
|16:18
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:58
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:57
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|18:11
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:32
|Away
|L 4-2
Penguins vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
