Bryan Rust and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. There are prop bets for Rust available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Bryan Rust vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Rust Season Stats Insights

Rust has averaged 18:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

Rust has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 14 games played, including multiple goals once.

Rust has recorded a point in a game nine times this year over 14 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Rust has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Rust hits the over on his points prop total is 53.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Rust going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rust Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 54 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 14 Games 4 13 Points 1 7 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

