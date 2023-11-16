Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 16
The Arizona Coyotes (7-6-2) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-8-4), who have fallen in six straight, on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS.
The Blue Jackets have put up 27 goals during their past 10 outings, while giving up 35 goals. A total of 29 power-play opportunities during that span have netted three power-play goals (10.3%). They are 1-6-3 over those contests.
Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's game.
Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this encounter expects a final result of Coyotes 4, Blue Jackets 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-115)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)
Blue Jackets vs Coyotes Additional Info
Blue Jackets Splits and Trends
- The Blue Jackets have posted a record of 1-4-5 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 4-8-4.
- In the six games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up five points.
- This season the Blue Jackets registered just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Columbus has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.
- The Blue Jackets have earned 11 points in their 10 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Columbus has recorded a lone power-play goal in four games and picked up six points with a record of 2-0-2.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 1-2-2 (four points).
- The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Blue Jackets finished 3-6-2 in those contests (eight points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|12th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|2.75
|25th
|12th
|3.07
|Goals Allowed
|3.56
|27th
|30th
|28
|Shots
|30.4
|18th
|26th
|32.7
|Shots Allowed
|33.6
|28th
|5th
|29.82%
|Power Play %
|12%
|27th
|23rd
|75.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|89.36%
|3rd
Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
