For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Evgeni Malkin a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Malkin stats and insights

Malkin has scored in seven of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

On the power play, Malkin has accumulated two goals and four assists.

Malkin's shooting percentage is 19.5%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are allowing 54 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Malkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:53 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 17:07 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 20:13 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:24 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 15:19 Away W 10-2 10/30/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 21:21 Home L 4-3 10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:47 Home L 5-2 10/26/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:20 Home W 4-0 10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:57 Home L 4-1 10/21/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:20 Away L 4-2

Penguins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

