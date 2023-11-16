Irvin Smith Jr. will be running routes against the fourth-best passing defense in the league when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Smith has posted 89 yards on 14 receptions with one TD, averaging 14.8 yards per game so far this year.

Smith vs. the Ravens

Smith vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 10 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 10 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have allowed six opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Baltimore on the season.

The 173.1 passing yards per game yielded by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Ravens have the No. 1 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding seven this season (0.7 per game).

Bengals Player Previews

Irvin Smith Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-118)

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet two times in six games this season.

Smith has received 5.7% of his team's 349 passing attempts this season (20 targets).

He averages 4.5 yards per target this season (89 yards on 20 targets).

In one of six games this season, Smith has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (5.6%).

Smith (five red zone targets) has been targeted 11.4% of the time in the red zone (44 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

