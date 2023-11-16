Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase has a tough matchup in Week 11 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are giving up the fourth-fewest passing yards in the league, 173.1 per game.

Chase's 99 targets have resulted in 69 receptions for a team-best 821 yards (91.2 per game) and five scores this year.

Chase vs. the Ravens

Chase vs the Ravens (since 2021): 6 GP / 96.2 REC YPG / REC TD

6 GP / 96.2 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Baltimore in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have surrendered a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Baltimore has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 173.1 passing yards per game given up by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Ravens' defense ranks first in the league with seven passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Bengals Player Previews

Ja'Marr Chase Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 78.5 (-115)

Chase Receiving Insights

Chase, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of nine games this year.

Chase has 28.4% of his team's target share (99 targets on 349 passing attempts).

He has 821 receiving yards on 99 targets to rank 47th in NFL play with 8.3 yards per target.

Chase has grabbed a touchdown pass in three of nine games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has 27.8% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

With 14 red zone targets, Chase has been on the receiving end of 31.8% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

Chase's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 5 REC / 124 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 10 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / -8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 TAR / 6 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 19 TAR / 15 REC / 192 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

