Will Jake Guentzel Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 16?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Jake Guentzel going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Guentzel stats and insights
- Guentzel has scored in five of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- Guentzel has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 54 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Guentzel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|18:10
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|19:47
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|18:46
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:37
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|4
|2
|2
|17:19
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|24:56
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|17:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|16:38
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|20:13
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:21
|Away
|L 4-2
Penguins vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
