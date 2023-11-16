The November 16 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will feature a showdown between quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. Below, we discuss all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's matchup.

Bengals vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV: Amazon Prime Video

Joe Burrow vs. Lamar Jackson Matchup

Joe Burrow 2023 Stats Lamar Jackson 9 Games Played 10 67.0% Completion % 70.3% 2,208 (245.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,177 (217.7) 14 Touchdowns 10 6 Interceptions 5 81 (9.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 481 (48.1) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 5

Ravens Defensive Stats

This year, the Ravens' defense has been producing, as it ranks third in the league with 15.7 points allowed per game. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks fourth with 2,736 total yards allowed (273.6 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Baltimore's defense has looked good this season, as it ranks seventh in the league with 1,731 total passing yards allowed (173.1 per game).

Against the run, the Ravens are 15th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,005) and third in rushing touchdowns allowed (four).

Defensively, Baltimore ranks 10th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 36.4%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is third (34.6%).

Bengals Defensive Stats

