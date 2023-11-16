Can we count on Johnny Gaudreau scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Arizona Coyotes at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

  • In one of 16 games this season, Gaudreau scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • Gaudreau has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Gaudreau averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.6%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:33 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:55 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:03 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:32 Home L 2-0
10/26/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:54 Away L 4-3 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

