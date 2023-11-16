Johnny Gaudreau will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Columbus Blue Jackets face the Arizona Coyotes at Nationwide Arena. Prop bets for Gaudreau are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Gaudreau has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 19:24 on the ice per game.

Gaudreau has scored a goal in one of 16 games this season.

In five of 16 games this year, Gaudreau has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of 16 games this season, Gaudreau has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gaudreau has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Gaudreau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 16 Games 2 6 Points 1 1 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

