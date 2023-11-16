Will Justin Danforth Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 16?
Should you wager on Justin Danforth to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Arizona Coyotes meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Danforth stats and insights
- In four of 16 games this season, Danforth has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- Danforth has no points on the power play.
- He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Danforth recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|12:38
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:07
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:25
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
