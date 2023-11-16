Kris Letang and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at PPG Paints Arena. Looking to wager on Letang's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kris Letang vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Letang Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Letang has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 24:31 on the ice per game.

Letang has a goal in one of his 14 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Letang has recorded a point in a game seven times this season out of 14 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Letang has an assist in six of 14 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Letang goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Letang having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Letang Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 54 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 14 Games 3 8 Points 1 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.