When the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Matt Nieto score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Matt Nieto score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750

Nieto stats and insights

Nieto has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Devils.

Nieto has no points on the power play.

Nieto averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are giving up 54 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Nieto recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:45 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:54 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:37 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:09 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 13:46 Away W 10-2 10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:38 Home L 4-3 10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:03 Home L 5-2 10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:47 Home W 4-0 10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:11 Home L 4-1 10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 4-2

Penguins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

