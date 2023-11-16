NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The outings in a Thursday NHL slate sure to please include the Florida Panthers playing the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.
In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know regarding today's NHL action here. Check out the links below.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators
|2:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ESPN+,BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Arizona Coyotes at Columbus Blue Jackets
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ESPN+,BSOH,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vegas Golden Knights at Montreal Canadiens
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ESPN+,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ESPN+,MSG,SportsNet PT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ESPN+,Hulu (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames
|9:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|New York Islanders at Seattle Kraken
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ESPN+,ROOT Sports NW,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks
|10:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ESPN+,NBCS-CA,BSMW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Florida Panthers at Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ESPN+,BSFL,BSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
