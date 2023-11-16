How to Watch the Penguins vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, November 16, with the Penguins having taken five straight, and the Devils on a three-game losing run.
You can turn on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT to watch as the Penguins and the Devils meet.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs Devils Additional Info
Penguins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 37 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Penguins' 51 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 37 goals over that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|14
|10
|9
|19
|11
|9
|61.9%
|Jake Guentzel
|14
|6
|12
|18
|7
|8
|0%
|Evgeni Malkin
|14
|8
|9
|17
|13
|15
|53.6%
|Erik Karlsson
|14
|5
|10
|15
|11
|5
|-
|Bryan Rust
|14
|7
|6
|13
|8
|8
|100%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils give up 3.9 goals per game (54 in total), 26th in the league.
- The Devils' 51 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them ninth in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Devils have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jesper Bratt
|14
|7
|13
|20
|5
|9
|33.3%
|Jack Hughes
|10
|5
|15
|20
|12
|10
|35.3%
|Tyler Toffoli
|14
|8
|6
|14
|4
|3
|44.4%
|Dougie Hamilton
|14
|5
|6
|11
|9
|2
|-
|Timo Meier
|14
|5
|6
|11
|7
|5
|50%
