The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, November 16, with the Penguins having taken five straight, and the Devils on a three-game losing run.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can turn on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT to watch as the Penguins and the Devils meet.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins vs Devils Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Penguins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 37 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank sixth.

The Penguins' 51 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 37 goals over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 14 10 9 19 11 9 61.9% Jake Guentzel 14 6 12 18 7 8 0% Evgeni Malkin 14 8 9 17 13 15 53.6% Erik Karlsson 14 5 10 15 11 5 - Bryan Rust 14 7 6 13 8 8 100%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils give up 3.9 goals per game (54 in total), 26th in the league.

The Devils' 51 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them ninth in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Devils have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.

Devils Key Players