Penguins vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 16
Two streaking squads meet when the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-6) host the New Jersey Devils (7-6-1) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT. The Penguins have won five straight, but the Devils are on a three-game losing streak.
In the last 10 contests, the Penguins are 6-4-0 while putting up 37 total goals (five power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.9%). They have conceded 25 goals.
Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Thursday's contest.
Penguins vs. Devils Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Penguins 5, Devils 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-150)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Devils Additional Info
Penguins Splits and Trends
- The Penguins are 1-0-1 in overtime contests on their way to an 8-6 overall record.
- Pittsburgh is 1-1-0 (two points) in its two games decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Penguins scored only one goal, they lost.
- Pittsburgh finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).
- The Penguins have scored more than two goals in nine games (7-2-0, 14 points).
- In the lone game when Pittsburgh has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won (two points).
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 5-6-0 (10 points).
- The Penguins have been outshot by opponents three times, winning each game (six points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Devils AVG
|Devils Rank
|6th
|3.64
|Goals Scored
|3.64
|6th
|7th
|2.64
|Goals Allowed
|3.86
|30th
|1st
|35.3
|Shots
|32.6
|9th
|13th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.6
|17th
|22nd
|17.95%
|Power Play %
|38.6%
|1st
|10th
|84.78%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.47%
|20th
Penguins vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
