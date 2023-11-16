The Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby and the New Jersey Devils' Jesper Bratt are two of the top players to watch when these squads play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena.

Penguins vs. Devils Game Information

Penguins Players to Watch

Crosby is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (19 points), via put up 10 goals and nine assists.

Jake Guentzel has chipped in with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists).

Evgeni Malkin has posted eight goals and nine assists for Pittsburgh.

Alex Nedeljkovic (1-1-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .900% save percentage ranks 39th in the NHL.

Devils Players to Watch

New Jersey's Bratt has totaled 13 assists and seven goals in 14 games. That's good for 20 points.

With 20 total points (1.4 per game), including five goals and 15 assists through 10 contests, Jack Hughes is pivotal for New Jersey's attack.

This season, New Jersey's Tyler Toffoli has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) this season.

In the crease, New Jersey's Akira Schmid is 1-3-1 this season, amassing 138 saves and allowing 18 goals (3.5 goals against average) with an .885 save percentage (53rd in the league).

Penguins vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 6th 3.64 Goals Scored 3.64 6th 7th 2.64 Goals Allowed 3.86 30th 1st 35.3 Shots 32.6 9th 13th 29.9 Shots Allowed 30.6 17th 22nd 17.95% Power Play % 38.6% 1st 10th 84.78% Penalty Kill % 76.47% 20th

