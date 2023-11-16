Player prop bet odds for Sidney Crosby, Jesper Bratt and others are available when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the New Jersey Devils at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Penguins vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Crosby, who has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) and plays an average of 18:47 per game.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 14 3 1 4 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 11 0 1 1 4 at Kings Nov. 9 1 1 2 3 at Ducks Nov. 7 1 0 1 4 at Sharks Nov. 4 0 1 1 1

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's most productive contributors through 14 games, with six goals and 12 assists.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 14 1 1 2 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Kings Nov. 9 1 0 1 5 at Ducks Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 at Sharks Nov. 4 2 2 4 4

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Evgeni Malkin has scored eight goals and added nine assists through 14 games for Pittsburgh.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Sabres Nov. 11 1 1 2 2 at Kings Nov. 9 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Nov. 7 0 0 0 4 at Sharks Nov. 4 2 0 2 3

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Bratt drives the offense for New Jersey with 20 points (1.4 per game), with seven goals and 13 assists in 14 games (playing 19:46 per game).

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Capitals Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 at Avalanche Nov. 7 0 1 1 0 at Blackhawks Nov. 5 0 0 0 1 at Blues Nov. 3 0 0 0 2

