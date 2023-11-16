Best Bets, Odds for the Ravens vs. Bengals Thursday Night Football Game – Week 11
The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) square off against a fellow AFC North opponent when they host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ravens vs. Bengals? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Ravens vs. Bengals?
- Game Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Ravens winning by a considerably greater margin (13.1 points). Take the Ravens.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Ravens' implied win probability is 64.3%.
- The Ravens have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (6-3).
- Baltimore is 4-3 (winning 57.1% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -180 or shorter.
- The Bengals won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Cincinnati has played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and won that game.
Who will win? The Ravens or Bengals? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Baltimore (-3.5)
- The Ravens have covered the spread six times over 10 games with a set spread.
- In games it is played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Baltimore has an ATS record of 3-4.
- The Bengals are 4-4-1 against the spread this season.
- Cincinnati is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
Parlay your bets together on the Ravens vs. Bengals matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (46.5)
- Baltimore and Cincinnati combine to average 0.7 more points per game than the over/under of 46.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 9.5 fewer points per game (37) than this game's over/under of 46.5 points.
- Four of the Ravens' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).
- Four of the Bengals' nine games with a set total have hit the over (44.4%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Lamar Jackson Rushing Yards (Our pick: 47.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|10
|217.7
|10
|48.1
|5
Ja'Marr Chase Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|9
|91.2
|5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.