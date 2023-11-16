The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) square off against a fellow AFC North opponent when they host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.

When is Ravens vs. Bengals?

  • Game Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
Best Moneyline Bet

  • Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Ravens winning by a considerably greater margin (13.1 points). Take the Ravens.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Ravens' implied win probability is 64.3%.
  • The Ravens have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (6-3).
  • Baltimore is 4-3 (winning 57.1% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -180 or shorter.
  • The Bengals won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
  • Cincinnati has played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and won that game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Baltimore (-3.5)
  • The Ravens have covered the spread six times over 10 games with a set spread.
  • In games it is played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Baltimore has an ATS record of 3-4.
  • The Bengals are 4-4-1 against the spread this season.
  • Cincinnati is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (46.5)
  • Baltimore and Cincinnati combine to average 0.7 more points per game than the over/under of 46.5 set for this game.
  • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 9.5 fewer points per game (37) than this game's over/under of 46.5 points.
  • Four of the Ravens' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).
  • Four of the Bengals' nine games with a set total have hit the over (44.4%).

Lamar Jackson Rushing Yards (Our pick: 47.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
10 217.7 10 48.1 5

Ja'Marr Chase Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
9 91.2 5

