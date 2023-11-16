The Pittsburgh Penguins, Rickard Rakell among them, face the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena. There are prop bets for Rakell available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Rickard Rakell vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Rakell Season Stats Insights

Rakell has averaged 15:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Rakell has yet to score a goal through 14 games this year.

Rakell has a point in three of 14 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Rakell has an assist in three of 14 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Rakell's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Rakell having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rakell Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 54 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 14 Games 4 4 Points 2 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

