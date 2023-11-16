Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Prop bets for Crosby in that upcoming Penguins-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sidney Crosby vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Crosby has a plus-minus rating of +8, while averaging 18:47 on the ice per game.

In seven of 14 games this year Crosby has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 13 of 14 games this season, Crosby has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 14 games this year, Crosby has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Crosby hits the over on his points over/under is 71.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Crosby going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Crosby Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 54 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 14 Games 4 19 Points 1 10 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

