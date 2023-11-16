When Trenton Irwin suits up for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Trenton Irwin score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Irwin has accumulated 155 yards on 13 receptions with one TD, averaging 25.8 yards per game.

In one of four games this year, Irwin has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Trenton Irwin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Titans 1 1 17 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 10 8 60 0 Week 8 @49ers 2 2 24 0 Week 10 Texans 4 2 54 1

