The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Zachary Werenski, are in action Thursday versus the Arizona Coyotes at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Werenski in the Blue Jackets-Coyotes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Zachary Werenski vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Werenski Season Stats Insights

Werenski has averaged 23:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Werenski has a goal in one of his 14 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In eight of 14 games this season, Werenski has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Werenski has an assist in eight of 14 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Werenski has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Werenski has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Werenski Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 14 Games 1 9 Points 1 1 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.