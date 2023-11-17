The Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Detroit Pistons (2-10) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, November 17 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Cavaliers secured a 109-95 victory against the Trail Blazers. Donovan Mitchell scored a team-best 34 points for the Cavaliers in the win.

Cavaliers vs Pistons Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2.0 0.5 1.5 Darius Garland PG Questionable Neck 15.0 2.0 5.0 Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Isaac Okoro SG Questionable Knee 13.0 6.0 3.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Joe Harris: Out (Shoulder), Jalen Duren: Questionable (Ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf), Isaiah Livers: Out (Ankle), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSDET

BSOH and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.