The Washington State Cougars (4-6), with college football's third-ranked pass offense, play the Colorado Buffaloes (4-6) and their ninth-ranked air attack on Friday, November 17, 2023. The Cougars are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 63.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington State vs. Colorado matchup in this article.

Washington State vs. Colorado Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Pullman, Washington
  • Venue: Martin Stadium

Washington State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington State Moneyline Colorado Moneyline
BetMGM Washington State (-4.5) 63.5 -200 +165
FanDuel Washington State (-4.5) 64.5 -205 +168

Week 12 Odds

Washington State vs. Colorado Betting Trends

  • Washington State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • The Cougars have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
  • Colorado has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.
  • The Buffaloes have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in five of those games.

Washington State & Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

Washington State
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
Colorado
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

