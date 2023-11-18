In the upcoming game against the Washington Capitals, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Adam Fantilli to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Fantilli stats and insights

In four of 17 games this season, Fantilli has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Fantilli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:08 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:30 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:19 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:03 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:52 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:27 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:42 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:32 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 2-0

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

