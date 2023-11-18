Will Adam Fantilli Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 18?
In the upcoming game against the Washington Capitals, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Adam Fantilli to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Fantilli stats and insights
- In four of 17 games this season, Fantilli has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Capitals this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Fantilli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|15:19
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|11:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|11:42
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|15:32
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Home
|L 2-0
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
