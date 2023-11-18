Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Injury Report Today - November 18
As they get ready to play the Washington Capitals (8-4-2) on Saturday, November 18 at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jack Roslovic
|C
|Out
|Ankle
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Joel Edmundson
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Martin Fehervary
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets have 46 goals this season (2.7 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- Columbus' total of 60 goals allowed (3.5 per game) ranks 28th in the league.
- Their -14 goal differential is 29th in the league.
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals rank 31st in the league with 33 goals scored (2.4 per game).
- Its -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-160)
|Blue Jackets (+135)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.