The Washington Capitals (8-4-2) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4) -- who've lost six straight on the road -- on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Capitals Blue Jackets 2-1 WAS

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 60 goals allowed (3.5 per game) is 28th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 46 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 1-7-2 (45.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 26 goals during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 15 1 9 10 3 6 - Ivan Provorov 17 0 10 10 10 3 - Adam Fantilli 17 4 5 9 5 9 39.5% Boone Jenner 17 7 2 9 5 8 57.5% Kirill Marchenko 15 4 5 9 3 9 30%

Capitals Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 37 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Capitals' 33 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Capitals have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that time.

Capitals Key Players