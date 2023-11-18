The Washington Capitals (8-4-2) are the favorites when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4) on Saturday, November 18. The Capitals are -160 on the moneyline to win against the Blue Jackets (+135) in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Betting Trends

In four games this season, Washington and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Capitals have been victorious in three of their four games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).

The Blue Jackets have been listed as the underdog 15 times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

Washington has had moneyline odds of -160 or shorter once this season, and won.

Columbus is 3-5 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 6-4 2-8-0 6.3 2.80 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 2.80 2.20 3 10.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 1-7-2 6-4 6-4-0 6.5 2.60 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 1-7-2 2.60 3.40 1 3.6% Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-9 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

