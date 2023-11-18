Two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Washington Capitals meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at Capital One Arena -- the puck drops at 7:30 PM ET -- are the Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin and the Blue Jackets' Zachary Werenski.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Columbus' Werenski has totaled nine assists and one goal in 15 games. That's good for 10 points.

Ivan Provorov has made a big impact for Columbus this season with 10 points (zero goals and 10 assists).

This season, Columbus' Boone Jenner has nine points (seven goals, two assists) this season.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a 1-4-1 record this season, with a .904 save percentage (31st in the league). In 7 games, he has 189 saves, and has conceded 20 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Capitals Players to Watch

Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors with 11 points. He has scored four goals and picked up seven assists this season.

John Carlson has chipped in with nine points (one goal, eight assists).

Tom Wilson has eight points for Washington, via three goals and five assists.

In four games, Charlie Lindgren's record is 3-1-0. He has conceded seven goals (1.76 goals against average) and has made 124 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 31st 2.36 Goals Scored 2.71 27th 6th 2.64 Goals Allowed 3.53 27th 26th 29.1 Shots 31 15th 13th 30.1 Shots Allowed 33.5 28th 31st 7.32% Power Play % 11.32% 28th 12th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 87.76% 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.