Should you wager on Boone Jenner to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jenner stats and insights

Jenner has scored in five of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.

Jenner has scored one goal on the power play.

Jenner's shooting percentage is 13%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 37 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jenner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:51 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:48 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:45 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:27 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:55 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:08 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 18:19 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:10 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:25 Home L 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.