Bryan Rust and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Prop bets for Rust in that upcoming Penguins-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Bryan Rust vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Rust Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Rust has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 18:44 on the ice per game.

In seven of 15 games this season Rust has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Rust has a point in 10 games this year (out of 15), including multiple points three times.

In four of 15 games this year, Rust has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Rust has an implied probability of 52.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Rust having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rust Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 52 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 15 Games 4 15 Points 1 9 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

