The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4) will attempt to stop a six-game road losing streak when they face the Washington Capitals (8-4-2) on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT.

The Blue Jackets have scored 26 goals during their past 10 games, while giving up 34 goals. A total of 28 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in one power-play goal (3.6%). They are 1-7-2 over those contests.

Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final result of Capitals 3, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (-160)

Capitals (-160) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a record of 4-9-4 this season and are 1-4-5 in overtime contests.

Columbus has earned five points (1-3-3) in its seven games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blue Jackets scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Columbus has one point (0-3-1) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Blue Jackets have scored at least three goals in 10 games, earning 11 points from those contests.

Columbus has scored a single power-play goal in four games this season and has registered six points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 1-3-2 (four points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 11 times this season, and earned eight points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 31st 2.36 Goals Scored 2.71 27th 6th 2.64 Goals Allowed 3.53 27th 26th 29.1 Shots 31 15th 13th 30.1 Shots Allowed 33.5 28th 31st 7.32% Power Play % 11.32% 28th 12th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 87.76% 4th

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

