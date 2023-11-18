Will Drew O'Connor Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 18?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Drew O'Connor going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Drew O'Connor score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
O'Connor stats and insights
- O'Connor has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- O'Connor has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 52 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.6 hits and 10.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
O'Connor recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|14:58
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:25
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|12:31
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Home
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.