MWC foes match up when the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-2) and the New Mexico Lobos (3-7) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field.

Fresno State is compiling 397.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks 57th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Bulldogs rank 59th, surrendering 367.8 yards per game. New Mexico has been struggling defensively, ranking seventh-worst with 36.0 points allowed per game. It has been more effective on offense, putting up 26.1 points per contest (72nd-ranked).

Fresno State vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Fresno State vs. New Mexico Key Statistics

Fresno State New Mexico 397.0 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.0 (76th) 367.8 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.1 (97th) 107.6 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.9 (63rd) 289.4 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.1 (69th) 10 (19th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (50th) 20 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (132nd)

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene has thrown for 2,338 yards (233.8 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 67.1% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

Malik Sherrod has racked up 688 yards on 124 carries while finding the end zone six times as a runner.

This season, Elijah Gilliam has carried the ball 90 times for 354 yards (35.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

Erik Brooks' leads his squad with 624 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 44 catches (out of 71 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Jalen Moss has put up a 560-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 48 passes on 75 targets.

Mac Dalena's 38 receptions are good enough for 440 yards and three touchdowns.

New Mexico Stats Leaders

Dylan Hopkins has recored 1,836 passing yards, or 183.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59% of his passes and has recorded 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 10.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Jacory Merritt is his team's leading rusher with 136 carries for 737 yards, or 73.7 per game. He's found the end zone 14 times on the ground, as well.

Devon Dampier has run for 252 yards across 40 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Caleb Medford has collected 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 404 (40.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 48 times and has one touchdown.

Jeremiah Hixon has caught 33 passes and compiled 385 receiving yards (38.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

D.J. Washington's 49 targets have resulted in 27 grabs for 333 yards and three touchdowns.

