The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-7) take a four-game road winning streak into a matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes (9-7) on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.

Over the last 10 contests for the Penguins (6-4-0), their offense has put up 37 goals while their defense has given up 26 goals. They have registered 29 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored five goals (17.2%).

As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which team we predict will win Saturday's game.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-165)

Hurricanes (-165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)

Penguins vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have a 1-0-1 record in overtime contests this season and an 8-7 overall record.

Pittsburgh has earned two points (1-1-0) in its two games decided by one goal.

This season the Penguins scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Pittsburgh has two points (1-4-0) in five games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Penguins have scored at least three goals in nine games, earning 14 points from those contests.

Pittsburgh has scored a lone power-play goal in one game this season and won.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Pittsburgh has posted a record of 5-6-0 (10 points).

The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Penguins went 3-1-0 in those contests (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 17th 3.19 Goals Scored 3.53 9th 18th 3.25 Goals Allowed 2.8 9th 3rd 34.1 Shots 34.5 1st 1st 26 Shots Allowed 29.9 12th 9th 24.14% Power Play % 16.67% 24th 17th 78.57% Penalty Kill % 85.11% 9th

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

