Ivan Provorov will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals face off at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. There are prop bets for Provorov available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Ivan Provorov vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

Provorov has averaged 23:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Provorov has yet to score a goal through 17 games this year.

Provorov has registered a point in a game nine times this season out of 17 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In nine of 17 games this season, Provorov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Provorov has an implied probability of 39.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Provorov has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Provorov Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 37 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 17 Games 5 10 Points 2 0 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

