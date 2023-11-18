Will Justin Danforth light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550

Danforth stats and insights

Danforth has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Danforth has no points on the power play.

Danforth's shooting percentage is 19.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Danforth recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 12:38 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:20 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:03 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:07 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:31 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:51 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:25 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:25 Home L 2-0

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

