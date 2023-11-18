Kirill Marchenko will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Columbus Blue Jackets play the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Looking to bet on Marchenko's props versus the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Marchenko has averaged 13:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

Marchenko has a goal in four games this season through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Marchenko has registered a point in a game eight times this year out of 15 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of 15 games this year, Marchenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Marchenko hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchenko going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25%.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 15 Games 5 9 Points 1 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

