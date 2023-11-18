The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1) take on the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Truist Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marshall vs. Northern Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Thundering Herd put up just 0.8 fewer points per game last year (63.7) than the Norse allowed their opponents to score (64.5).
  • Marshall went 16-7 last season when giving up fewer than 68.2 points.
  • Last year, the Norse scored 8.4 more points per game (68.2) than the Thundering Herd allowed (59.8).
  • Northern Kentucky had a 16-6 record last season when scoring more than 59.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marshall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ George Mason L 84-77 EagleBank Arena
11/12/2023 @ Chattanooga W 79-74 McKenzie Arena
11/18/2023 @ Northern Kentucky - Truist Arena
11/20/2023 Point Park - Cam Henderson Center
11/27/2023 @ Wright State - Wright State University Nutter Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.