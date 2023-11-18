How to Watch the Marshall vs. Northern Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1) take on the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Truist Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.
Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marshall vs. Northern Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Thundering Herd put up just 0.8 fewer points per game last year (63.7) than the Norse allowed their opponents to score (64.5).
- Marshall went 16-7 last season when giving up fewer than 68.2 points.
- Last year, the Norse scored 8.4 more points per game (68.2) than the Thundering Herd allowed (59.8).
- Northern Kentucky had a 16-6 record last season when scoring more than 59.8 points.
Marshall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ George Mason
|L 84-77
|EagleBank Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|W 79-74
|McKenzie Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
|11/20/2023
|Point Park
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
