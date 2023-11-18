The South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) are 10.5-point favorites when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-5) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. An over/under of 48.5 is set in the game.

South Alabama is putting up 29.9 points per game on offense (51st in the FBS), and ranks 40th defensively with 21.1 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Marshall ranks 87th in the FBS (360.2 total yards per game) and 74th on the other side of the ball (382.0 total yards allowed per game).

Marshall vs. South Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

South Alabama vs Marshall Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Alabama -10.5 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Marshall Recent Performance

The Thundering Herd are really playing poorly right now offensively, gaining 302.7 yards per game in their past three games (-88-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 397.7 (88th-ranked).

The Thundering Herd are -80-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (17.7 per game) and -66-worst in points allowed (32.7).

In its past three games, Marshall has thrown for 182.3 yards per game (-44-worst in the country), and allowed 272.7 in the air (-86-worst).

The Thundering Herd are -54-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (120.3), and 82nd in rushing yards allowed (125.0).

In their last three games, the Thundering Herd have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In its past three contests, Marshall has hit the over once.

Week 12 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

Marshall is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

Marshall has hit the over in five of their nine games with a set total (55.6%).

Marshall has been an underdog in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.

Marshall has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +310 odds on them winning this game.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has compiled 1,948 yards on 64.8% passing while collecting eight touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season. He's also run for 176 yards with two scores.

The team's top rusher, Rasheen Ali, has carried the ball 173 times for 932 yards (93.2 per game) with 14 touchdowns. He's also caught 22 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown.

Ethan Payne has compiled 183 yards on 50 carries.

DeMarcus Harris has collected 21 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 362 (36.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 28 times and has one touchdown.

Caleb Coombs has totaled 287 receiving yards (28.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Darryle Simmons' 35 targets have resulted in 23 grabs for 239 yards.

Sam Burton has racked up 5.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 3.0 TFL and 30 tackles.

J.J. Roberts, Marshall's top tackler, has 61 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions this year.

Micah Abraham leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 22 tackles and three passes defended.

