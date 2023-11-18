The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Noel Acciari light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Noel Acciari score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Acciari stats and insights

Acciari is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

Acciari has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 52 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.3 blocked shots per game.

Acciari recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:51 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:37 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:21 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:56 Away W 10-2 10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:04 Home L 4-3 10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:45 Home L 5-2 10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:21 Home W 4-0 10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:05 Home L 4-1

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

