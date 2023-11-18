The No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Houston Cougars (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in a Big 12 showdown.

Oklahoma State is averaging 27.9 points per game on offense (67th in the FBS), and ranks 67th on defense with 26.4 points allowed per game. With 24.1 points per game on offense, Houston ranks 87th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 105th, giving up 30.8 points per contest.

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Oklahoma State vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Oklahoma State vs. Houston Key Statistics

Oklahoma State Houston 418.9 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367 (87th) 435.8 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411 (97th) 167.3 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.1 (106th) 251.6 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.9 (54th) 14 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 16 (41st) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (90th)

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has thrown for 2,139 yards (213.9 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 58% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has 1,249 rushing yards on 186 carries with 12 touchdowns. He's also added 24 catches for 246 yards (24.6 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Jaden Nixon has carried the ball 42 times for 177 yards (17.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Rashod Owens' 530 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 64 times and has totaled 43 catches and one touchdown.

Brennan Presley has reeled in 50 passes while averaging 45.8 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Jaden Bray's 26 receptions have turned into 344 yards and one touchdown.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 2,404 yards (240.4 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 65.1% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 342 yards (34.2 ypg) on 111 carries with five touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins has rushed for 400 yards on 82 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Sam Brown has collected 58 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 776 (77.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 86 times and has three touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has caught 39 passes and compiled 457 receiving yards (45.7 per game) with six touchdowns.

Matthew Golden's 62 targets have resulted in 38 receptions for 404 yards and six touchdowns.

