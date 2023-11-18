Saturday's NHL offering features an outing between the favored Carolina Hurricanes (9-7, -165 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-7, +140 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Pittsburgh has played eight games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

In the 14 times this season the Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 9-5 in those games.

The Penguins have been the underdog four times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.

Carolina is 6-2 (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Pittsburgh has not played a game with bigger moneyline odds than +140.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 2-7 2-8-0 6.3 2.4 2.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.4 2.1 6 21.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 5-4-1 6.6 3.7 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.7 2.6 5 17.2% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.